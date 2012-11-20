ADR REPORT-Foreign shares dip after three days of gains

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies dipped on Tuesday following three sessions of gains,
weighed by shares of Asian companies after mildly disappointing
Chinese data and profit-taking after recent sharp increases in
Japanese exporters.
Energy shares fell with oil prices on signs of a ceasefire
between Palestinians and Israelis, even as a Hamas official said
Egyptian efforts to broker a truce with Israel had been held up.
U.S.-traded shares of PetroChina Co fell 1.4 percent
to $131.69 and Petrobras fell 0.5 percent to $19.01.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dipped 0.13 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
index gained less than 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained less than 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares edged up on expectations that euro
zone finance ministers will approve the next tranche of bailout
cash for Greece.
Some European financials slipped, with Deutsche Bank
and Credit Suisse both down more than 1.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.65
percent with Japan's Panasonic down 6.7 percent to $4.87
after gaining more than 12.7 percent in the last three sessions.
Deutsche Bank cut its target price on the Tokyo-traded stock to
400 yen from 590 yen.
Chinese benchmarks fell after data showed direct foreign
investment in China fell for a 10th straight month and big
consumer firms reported weak results.
The Indian market ended flat, but Infosys ADRs were
down 2.8 percent at $42.05 as a recent uptick was seen as
unjustified given concerns over its business outlook.
Gains in Mexican shares buoyed the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs, which gained 0.1 percent.
America Movil rose 0.9 percent at $23.48.
The Mexican market was briefly halted and resumed trading
without specifying the reason for the suspension. Technical
problems are often to blame in such cases.
The Brazilian bourse was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.