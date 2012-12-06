ADR REPORT-Japanese exporters lead foreign shares higher

NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Thursday, led by Japanese exporters' shares,
which rallied on a weaker yen.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.5
percent.
In Japan, the Nikkei share average climbed to a seven-month
closing high above the 9,500 mark, as the yen remained weaker on
persistent speculation that the central bank would adopt bolder
action to pull Japan out of deflation under a likely new
government.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 9,545.16 points, the
highest closing level since April 26.
U.S.-traded shares of Toyota Motor rose 0.5 percent
to $85.66. Honda Motor gained 1.2 percent to $33.27.
New York-listed shares of camera and printer maker Canon Inc
shot up 1.6 percent to $36.25.
U.S-listed shares of South Korean companies, including
steelmaker POSCO, also advanced. POSCO's ADRs jumped 2.7
percent to $76.32.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
flat, ending up just 0.02 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.6 percent.