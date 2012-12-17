ADR REPORT-Foreign shares gain on Japan election, "cliff" progress

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Monday, led by Asian shares after a
political victory by Japan's Liberal Democratic party, and signs
of progress in negotiations for the "fiscal cliff" in the United
States.
The win by the conservative party in Japan paved the way for
pressure to be put on the Bank of Japan by its next prime
minister, Shinzo Abe, to implement an aggressive monetary
policy.
Panasonic Corp gained 2.6 percent to $5.86
while Honda Motor Co added 0.5 percent to $33.88
in New York trade.
Japan's Nikkei average climbed to an 8-1/2-month
high and the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose
0.4 percent.
Adding to the positive tone were signs of movement in fiscal
cliff talks over the weekend, with Republican House Speaker John
Boehner edging slightly closer to President Barack Obama's key
demands as they try to avert the steep tax hikes and spending
cuts set to take effect unless Congress intervenes by Dec. 31.
Obama and Boehner met at the White House on
Monday to try to reach a budget deal.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index climbed 0.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.07 percent.
Vodafone Group shares slipped 0.9 percent to
$25.61, weighed down by a drop in peer KPN after the
Dutch company cut its dividend.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
edged up 0.02 percent.