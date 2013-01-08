ADR REPORT-Foreign shares fall, led by Asian weakness

NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies slumped on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in Asia as
investors took profits following recent gains.
Shares in China have jumped almost 6 percent over
the past three weeks, boosted by signs of improved growth. But
shares fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak
of gains.
Cyclical shares in Asia, which are closely tied to the pace
of economic growth, were among the hardest hit on Tuesday.
Aluminum China fell 1.6 percent to $12.20 while China
Finance Online sank 4.1 percent to $1.41.
Chinese education stocks were also lower. Noah Education
dropped 8.5 percent to $1.56 and New Oriental Education
was down 2.7 percent at $18.98.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
1.7 percent, outpacing the 0.8 percent drop in the BNY Mellon
index of leading American depositary receipts.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, as investors
took money off the table ahead of an earnings season that is
expected to show sluggish profit growth amid macroeconomic
uncertainties.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
dipped 0.4 percent as the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 1.2 percent. Brazilian stocks fell as continued worries
over energy rationing dragged down shares of electric utilities.
An index of electric utility shares continued to slide a
day after posting its biggest loss in nearly four months.
Centrais Electricas Brasilerias dropped 8.4 percent to
$3.06.
Among the most active foreign shares traded on U.S.
exchanges, Israel's Perion Network surged 24 percent to
$11.72 after giving a full-year outlook that topped
expectations.