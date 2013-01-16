ADR REPORT-Japan exporters lead foreign shares lower

NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Wednesday, pressured by losses in stocks of
Asian companies as investors awaited crucial economic data from
China later this week, while further gains in the yen spurred
profit-taking in Japanese equities after their recent rally.
Japanese exporters, which had been big outperformers
recently, were the day's biggest decliners. Japan's benchmark
Nikkei index shed 2.6 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day
drop in eight months.
The Nikkei lost 278.64 points to 10,600.44, a day
after hitting a 32-month high. It also dropped out of
"overbought territory," with its 14-day relative strength index
coming back under the 70 mark for the first time since Dec. 21.
U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor Corp fell 1.8
percent to $94.64 and Canon Inc shares were down 2.7
percent at $37.10.
The yen, which has fallen more than 1 percent against the
dollar so far this year, rebounded for a second day on Wednesday
after a Japanese government official said further softness in
the yen could harm importers and fuel costs.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
ended flat.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.5 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
lost 0.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.2 percent.
China is to release fourth-quarter data on gross domestic
product on Friday.