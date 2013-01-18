ADR REPORT-ADR's dip on consumer sentiment, dollar strength

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 18 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies edged lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected report
on U.S. consumer sentiment took the steam out of earlier data
indicating economic momentum in China may be picking up.
Data showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined
for a second straight month to its lowest in over a year in
January, denting earlier optimism after China reported its
economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected rate in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
shed 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
ticked higher by 0.05 percent.
A rise in the dollar also weighed on ADR's, as strength in
the greenback makes it more expensive to buy assets priced in
the currency and saps demand.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.16 percent. Stocks in Europe declined after
disappointing UK retail sales.
But Carnival PLC advanced 0.8 percent to
$40.65 after rival Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd
saw its initial public offering debut in the U.S. with a jump of
more than 31 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was
little changed, down 0.01 percent. Sony Corp
climbed 6 percent to $12.63 after the company said it would sell
its U.S. headquarters building in New York for $1.1 billion.
Wipro Ltd dropped 7 percent to $9.22 after
India's No.3 software services provider posted quarterly
earnings which showed its core services business lagged
expectations and revenue guidance for the current quarter was
subdued.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 0.02 percent.