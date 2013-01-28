ADR REPORT-Latin American ADRs drag after Bradesco profit miss

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies dipped on Monday, with Latin American stocks the worst
performers after an earnings miss from Brazil's Banco Bradesco.
Shares of Bradesco traded in New York lost 2.8
percent to $18.30 after Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank
missed fourth-quarter profit estimates, as lower
insurance-related income and higher operating expenses offset
the positive impact of a decline in bad loan provisions.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
declined 0.7 percent.
POSCO lost 2.8 percent to $82.41 after Trade
Minister Anand Sharma said India will conduct a review of the
delays that have hit a planned investment by the South Korean
steelmaker in the country.
But shares in Sony Corp advanced 4.1 percent to $15
after a report from the official China Daily newspaper said the
country is considering lifting a ban on video game consoles that
has been in place since 2000.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
shed 0.09 percent.
The decline left the ADR index on track to snap a two-day
win streak which had pushed the index to its highest level in
over 17 months.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.15 percent at 2,744.50 points.