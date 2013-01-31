ADR REPORT-Foreign shares tick lower after rally

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were modestly lower on Thursday as investors took
profits following recent gains.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
is up 4 percent so far this year, lifted by a strong
start to the earnings season and signs of improved global
growth. With the index hovering around levels not seen since
July 2011, some investors may take profits at current prices.
The index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday, as did the S&P 500
.
Earnings continued to be a major focus for investors, and
European shares closed 0.2 percent lower after a weak
outlook from drugmaker AstraZeneca.
Shares of AstraZeneca dropped 2.8 percent to $48.41 after
the firm's chief executive said earnings and revenue would fall
sharply in 2012 as patents expired and operating costs rose.
The stock was one of the most active European ADRs, and
weighed on the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
, which fell 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was flat
as investors took profits from recent gains. The index is up
more than 2 percent so far this month, while Hong Kong shares
slipped from 21-month highs.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dropped 0.3 percent, weighed down by a 2 percent drop in
Petrobras to $18.20.
Among the most active ADRs, Research in Motion
tumbled 7 percent to $12.82 as at least three analysts
downgraded the stock a day after the company unveiled a
long-delayed line of BlackBerry smartphones.