ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise on U.S. data, earnings

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday after economic data showed the economy
continues to recover at a tempered pace and several
better-than-expected earnings reports.
Data showed U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs to their
payrolls in December, slightly below the 160,000 expectation as
the unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 7.9
percent.
Separately, other data showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level
in nine months, U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected
last month, while December construction spending also beat
forecasts.
The reports help keep expectations intact the Federal
Reserve will maintain its stimulative policy and sent the dollar
lower, raising the appeal of assets such as ADRs that are priced
in the greenback.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
climbed 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index advanced 1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares gained 0.3 percent
Britain's BT jumped 5.5 percent to $41.64 in New York
trade after the telecom company posted a better-than-expected 7
percent rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit.
Aneheuser-Busch InBev rose 3.3 percent to $91.55,
bouncing back from a 5.9 percent decline in the Thursday's
session after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit to stop the
beer maker from buying the half of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo
it doesn't already own.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
0.7 percent. Sales at Toyota Motor Corp and its Chinese
joint ventures rose 23.5 percent in January compared with a year
earlier while sales in the U.S. were up nearly 27 percent from
the prior year. Shares in the automaker were up 2.7 percent to
$97.92 in New York trade.
Panasonic Corp shot up 5.4 percent to $6.97 after
rebounding to a quarterly profit and maintained its full-year
earnings forecast.
But Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipped 1.8 percent to
$5.56 after the bank posted a third-quarter profit but kept its
full-year net profit forecast at 670 billion yen, below an
average estimate of 685.6 billion yen.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.6 percent.