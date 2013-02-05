ADR REPORT-Foreign shares move higher on earnings; Petrobras drops

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Tuesday as a flurry of positive corporate
earnings reports helped stocks bounce from their worst
percentage drop of the year.
BP plc advanced 1.2 percent to $44.14 in New
York trade as the British oil company announced quarterly profit
down a fifth from a year ago, but still beat expectations
because of one-off taxes related to its divestments and
liability payments.
ARM Holdings advanced 4.4 percent to $43.78 after
the British chip designer topped expectations for quarterly
profit growth, boosted by the boom in smartphone and tablet
sales that contain its technology.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index climbed 1.1 percent.
The ADR index had fallen 2 percent in the prior session, its
worst percentage drop since October 23.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
climbed 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.3 percent.
European banking shares moved higher after economic data for
the region pointed to a slowly recovering economy. Deutsche Bank
climbed 2.2 percent to $51.21.
But the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 0.1 percent, weighed down by a 6.7 percent drop in
Petrobras to $16.83.
Brazil's state-led oil company reported a rise in
fourth-quarter profit but said debt rose past the company's own
limit. In addition, the company cut its common share dividend in
an attempt to preserve cash.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained
0.3 percent.