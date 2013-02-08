ADR REPORT-Foreign shares gain on banks, but lower on week

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday, lifted by strength in financial and
mining shares, though the group remained sharply lower on the
week.
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) have been under pressure
this week, with investors worrying about the growth outlook in
Europe. Political tensions and concerns over the region's debt
crisis have spurred investors to take profits in European
shares, which fell to 2012 closing lows on Thursday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.6 percent, though it is down 2 percent on the
week, its worst weekly performance since September. The S&P 500
rose 0.5 percent.
European ADRs, which are down 2.6 percent on the
week, led the gains on Friday with a 0.7 percent rise. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6 percent,
with mining stocks and banking shares leading the way higher.
Data showed Chinese exports grew 25 percent in January, more
than forecast, while imports climbed 28.8 percent, highlighting
robust domestic demand. The new signs of growth in China boosted
mining stocks and financial shares, which are sensitive to the
health of the global economy.
Barclays Plc rose 2.3 percent to $18.84 while HSBC
Holding was up 2.6 percent to $56.75. Rio Tinto
rose 0.7 percent to $57.68.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4
percent. Shares in Shanghai rose 0.6 percent, nearing
multi-month highs. Among Asian ADRs, Korea's Woori Finance
rose 2.5 percent to $34.28.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was flat, weighed down by a 0.7 percent drop in Petrobras
, which fell to $16.18. Petrobras fell 13 percent for the
week, its worst week since August.
On Tuesday, Petrobras reported weak results and announced a
cut in its dividend.