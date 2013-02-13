ADR REPORT-Mexico's America Movil sinks, ADRs edge down

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies edged lower on Wednesday, with shares of Mexico's
America Movil down sharply after reporting disappointing
results.
Shares of telecommunications company America Movil were down
10.1 percent at $22.35 in New York, their biggest daily
percentage drop since late October 2008. The drop came after it
reported the results, citing weak revenue and higher costs.
Metals miners also declined along with gold prices.
Shares of Barrick Gold Corp dropped 2.8 percent to
$31.59 in New York while shares of Harmony Gold Mining
were down 1.4 percent at $6.99.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was down 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.4 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was flat,
while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.3 percent.