版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 16日 星期六 07:45 BJT

ADR REPORT-ADRs posts 2nd week of losses; European banks down

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Friday and for the week, with European banks among the day's worst performers.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.4 percent and posted a loss of 0.7 percent for the week, its second straight down week.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 1.8 percent at $47.87, while the shares of UBS were down 2.1 percent at $16.50 and the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland were down 1.9 percent at $10.65.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.3 percent, while the leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.02 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐