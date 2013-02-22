ADR REPORT-ADRs bounce back, European banks gain

NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies jumped more than 1 percent on Friday after two days of
losses, with European banking shares among the best performers.
Shares of Deutsche Bank were up 2.7 percent at $47 in
New York, while shares of ING Group were up 3.3 percent
at $8.43 and shares of Lloyds Banking Group were up 2.8
percent at $3.36.
Among Latin American ADRs, Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding
rose 3.5 percent to $17.77.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts was up 1.3 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index was up 0.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
1.5 percent, while the index of leading Latin American ADRs
was up 0.7 percent.