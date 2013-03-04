ADR REPORT-ADRs near flat, though China shares fall

| NEW YORK, March 4
companies were nearly flat on Monday, but Chinese ADRs dropped
following news of plans to strengthen restrictions on some home
buying in China.
The plans also include stricter implementation of an
existing 20 percent capital gains tax on home sales, raising
some concerns about growth in the country's housing market.
Shares of China Life Insurance Co. were down 1.4
percent at $44.17 in New York while shares of Baidu
were down 2.5 percent at $90.26 and shares of Petrochina
were down 1.7 percent at $133.61.
Also, shares of energy and mining companies fell along with
gold and oil prices.
Shares of Brazilian energy company Petrobras were
down 2.2 percent at $14.45 in New York.
Among metals companies, South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti
was down 2.7 percent at $23.41, while shares of Canada's
Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.6 percent to $28.65.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,573.46 per
ounce, while front-month U.S. crude oil futures fell 56
cents to settle at $90.12 a barrel.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.02 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.4 percent and index of leading Latin American ADRs was
down 0.5 percent.