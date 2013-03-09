ADR REPORT-LatAm shares lead gains after US jobs data

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Friday, with Latin American shares outperforming the rest of the ADR market for a third day.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts ended up 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.6 percent.
Shares of Mexico's America Movil, up 3.2 percent at $21.44 in New York, were among the biggest gainers, along with shares of Mexico's Cemex, which were up 3 percent at $11.92.
The gains follow data showing hiring in the United States jumped in February. Non-farm payrolls added 236,000 last month, surging past expectations for a gain of 160,000.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted another record high, and the S&P 500 , ending up 0.5 percent, registered a sixth straight day of gains.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4 percent.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.