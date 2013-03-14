ADR REPORT-Europe leads foreign shares higher

NEW YORK, March 14 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday, led by gains from Europe after the continent's benchmark stock index hit a 4 1/2-year high and U.S. data encouraged investors.

Data offered fresh signs of strength in the U.S. labor market as the number of filings for new unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row.

Producer prices rose in February by the most in five months as gasoline prices spiked, data showed. There was, however, little sign of a broader increase in inflation pressures that could force the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy.

The data, alongside strong corporate results, pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue-chip European shares up 1.2 percent to close at 1,207.83 - a level not seen since August 2008.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of European companies jumped 1.5 percent to lead the broader BNY Mellon ADR index up 1 percent.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.56 percent to close at 1,563.23 - a mere 1.92 points below a record closing high set in October 2007.

Financials were among the top European ADR performers, with Prudential plc up 4 percent at $35.03, and HSBC up 2.8 percent at $55.71.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.3 percent as it bounced back after two days of losses that followed a 20-month high on Monday.

China's Yanzhou Coal Mining rose 2.7 percent to $14.75 and Korea Electric Power Corp also gained 2.7 percent to $14.99.

In contrast to the day's broad uptrend, the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 0.1 percent.

The ADRs of Carlos Slim's America Movil gained 2 percent to end at $19.37 after losing 11.4 percent in the previous three sessions.