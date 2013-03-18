ADR REPORT-Cyprus bailout move hits bank shares

| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies declined on Monday, as a plan by Cyprus to tax bank
accounts in order to stave off a bankruptcy triggered concerns
about the euro-zone's financial stability and weighed on bank
shares.
Cypriot ministers worked to adjust a plan to seize money
from bank deposits ahead of a parliamentary vote on Tuesday
which could result in the country's financial rescue or threaten
its default.
The weekend announcement by the nation to tax bank deposits
as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout by the
European Union is a departure from prior bailout plans, which
kept depositors' savings intact.
Financial shares declined, with Deutsche Bank
down 2.7 percent to $43.42, Barclays PLC
off 3.7 percent to $18.52 and ING Groep down
3.8 percent to $8.04 in New York trade.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
declined 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Panasonic Corp
advanced 3.8 percent to $7.43 after sources said the consumer
electronics maker is considering the sale of its healthcare
business to raise cash.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped
0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.6 percent. Banco de Chile dropped 3.7
percent to $95.18 and Banco Bradesco shed 1.2 percent
to $18.41.