ADR REPORT-ADRs rebound after 3-day drop; Fed on tap

| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Wednesday, rebounding after three straight
declines despite the rejection of a bailout plan by the Cyprus
parliament and ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Cyprus is seeking help in the form of a new loan from Russia
as the island nation seeks to avoid a financial collapse after
the parliament's rejection of a European Union bailout.
Confidence that a deal will be worked out helped lift the
euro, while the dollar shed 0.4 percent against a basket
of major currencies. A decline in the dollar helps boost demand
for ADRs as they become cheaper to purchase.
In addition, the Federal Reserve appeared set to sustain
its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving
U.S. economic data.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.59 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 0.55 percent.
European banks edged higher on Wednesday after declines
suffered from the Cyprus flare-up in the prior two sessions,
with Credit Suisse up 0.2 percent to $27.15 and
Deutsche Bank up 1.1 percent to $42.14 in New York
trade.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
advanced 0.63 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.35 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
0.66 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs advanced 0.19 percent.