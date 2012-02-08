ADR REPORT-Chinese gains lift ADRs; BHP results a drag

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged higher on Wednesday following gains in Chinese stocks, while an unusual drop in earnings from global miner BHP Billiton drove mining ADRs lower.
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said its results were hurt by labor battles and weaker commodity prices, and its shares fell 1.3 percent to $60.79 in New York.
Shares of other mining companies also declined, including Brazil's Vale, which ended down 0.3 percent at $26.42, and Peru's Buenaventura, down 1.1 percent at $41.47. Shares of Canada's Ivanhoe Mines were down 1.9 percent at $16.47.
The price of copper, among the materials BHP mines, rose on Wednesday, however, after China's central bank pledged support for its property market, which helps drive demand for the metal.
Among U.S.-listed Chinese shares, energy companies were among the strongest performers. PetroChina gained 2.2 percent to $153.23 while shares of China Petroleum & Chemical climbed 2.1 percent to $122.70.
Other top gainers in that market included China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which rose 2.6 percent to $45.01.
Brent crude oil prices rose on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near. Brent March crude gained 97 cents, to settle at $117.20 a barrel, a seventh straight gain.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index also gained 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.7 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.1 percent.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.