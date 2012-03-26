ADR REPORT-Argentine stocks fall as U.S. suspends benefits

NEW YORK, March 26 Argentine shares listed in New York fell on Monday as the United States suspended trade benefits, Fitch warned of government interference in the country's energy sector, and data showed that Latin America's No. 3 economy grew at its slowest pace in two years.

The drop was in stark contrast to the rally in world equity markets and the rest of Latin America, where shares in Mexico hit an all-time high. The BNY Mellon index of Latin American shares rose 1.9 percent.

U.S. President Barack Obama said he was suspending trade benefits for Argentina because of the South American country's failure to pay more than $300 million in compensation awards in two disputes involving American investors.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the debt of energy company YPF S.A, citing the "recent withdrawal of concessions which suggests a greater degree of government interference in the energy sector, particularly towards YPF." The stock fell 3.2 percent to $27.72.

The overall Argentine market as measured by the Bank of New York Mellon's index of the country shares traded in New York fell 3 percent. That compared with a rise of 1.4 percent in the BNY Mellon's global ADR index.

Argentina's economy grew 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, marking its slowest rate in two years and just a hair below December's pace, government data showed on Monday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has boomed at China-like rates during most of the last nine years, expanding by 8.9 percent in 2011, but activity is now cooling.

Global stocks rose and the S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture is better.

Other Argentine stocks to fall in New York included Pampa Energia, down 2.1 percent at $8.40, and Telecom Argentina, down 4.4 percent at $17.82. Mercadolibre Inc , an online commerce platform, was the only company to buck the trend, rising 4.6 percent to $101.76.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.9 percent at 1,089 points.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1 percent.