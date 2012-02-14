ADR REPORT-European banks slip in New York

NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S.-listed shares of
foreign companies fell on Tuesday, with Europe's banks giving
back recent gains after Moody's downgraded six European
countries and warned it may cut the ratings of three others.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts fell 0.03 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.6
percent.
The ratings news was among factors that sent the euro
sharply lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro weakness compared
with the greenback has been an important proxy for risk aversion
recently, with a selloff in the single currency often pressaging
weakness in equities.
However, strength in Asia, which appeared to be driven by
the effect of the weaker yen on Japan's big exporters such as
Canon Inc and Toyota Motors, offset some of the
weakness in the main ADR index.
Rating agency Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings
of France, Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other
European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing
growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.
Banks were among the biggest losers in Europe. The sector is
very sensitive to concerns over the health of credit markets
that can increase their funding costs or weigh on their
portfolios of sovereign debt. Great Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland fell 5.9 percent to $8.37 in New York.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.1 percent at 1069.75 points.
The yen fell to its lowest in 3-1/2 months against the
dollar after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program,
though analysts cautioned that the yen's slide could slow as the
effect of the monetary easing fades.
Canon rose 0.9 percent to $44.70 while Toyota rose 1.1
percent to $79.78.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 0.7 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs dropped 0.7 percent.