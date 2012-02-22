ADR REPORT-European data leads shares lower

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 22 Overseas shares traded in
the United States fell on Wednesday, with European
shares weighing after weak data suggested the region could tip
into recession.
Asian and Latin American shares were little changed, but a
broad index of American depositary receipts was lower after
Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index missed
forecasts. The miss raised questions about whether Greece can
recover from its economic slump.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.6 percent, sending the BNY Mellon index of leading American
Depositary Receipts down 0.4 percent.
Losses were broad in Europe but banking shares were among
the most pressured by the concerns over the growth outlook.
Barclays Plc dropped 3.1 percent to $14.94 while
Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland sank 5.4
percent to $7.38. UBS AG fell 2.9 percent to $13.92.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
was 0.2 percent higher while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs was off 0.2 percent.
In China, shares closed up and hit a nearly three-month high
while Latin American shares slipped on concerns about European
growth.
Latin American banks fell, with Brazil's Banco Bradesco
off 1.7 percent to $18.01 and Argentina's Banco Marco
S.A. losing 1.1 percent to $22.91.
Among the most active Latin American ADRs, NET Servicos de
Comunicacao S.A rose 3.1 percent to $12.47 a day after
Standard and Poor's said it had a positive outlook on the
company's credit rating, which is currently "BBB-".
In Asia, Agria Corp plunged 14 percent to $1.21
after its New Zealand subsidiary reported results, while China
Life Insurance Co rose 2.3 percent to $46.45 after Fitch
affirmed its "A+" credit rating on the company.