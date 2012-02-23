ADR REPORT-Overseas shares led higher by European banks

NEW YORK Feb 23 Foreign shares traded in
the United States rose on Thursday as investors welcomed
financial results from European banks and U.S. data showing the
labor market remained on the mend.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts rose 0.6 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index closed up
0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.9 percent.
The UK benchmark closed up 21.34 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,937.89. Banking stocks led the advance after Royal
Bank of Scotland reported an in-line loss, reassuring
investors used to bad news from the sector.
U.S.-listed shares of Royal Bank of Scotland rose 5.4
percent to $9.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group rose before its
full-year results due on Friday and after its majority-owned
upmarket wealth manager, St James's Place, promised a
significant dividend increase for 2011 and 2012.
U.S.-listed shares of Lloyds Banking Group gained 4.6
percent to $2.27.
Barclays PLC rose 1.9 percent to $15.25.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs gained 0.2 percent.
Energy companies were among the top gainers after Brent
crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month high and
a record in euro terms on Thursday.
U.S.-traded shares of Total S.A. gained 1.6 percent
to $56.12 and BP PCL also rose 0.9 percent to $47.27.
In an upbeat note for the U.S. economy, new claims for
unemployment benefits held steady last week and were at the
lowest since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.