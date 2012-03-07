ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rebound on U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, March 7 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday, led by a rebound in bank stocks after the previous day's selloff as investors welcomed data showing the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 0.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.8 percent. In Europe, stocks bounced from one-month lows, supported by growing confidence that Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors will succeed.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs gained 0.1 percent.

Among financial stocks, European banks were the top gainers. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays were up 2 percent to $15.11, and Credit Suisse shares rose 2.4 percent to $25.96.

New York-traded shares of Deutsche Bank rose 2.6 percent to $44.73.

European bank stocks had sold off on Tuesday on fears that Greece might not meet its bond swap deadline and on worries that Europe could fall back into recession.

Job creation by U.S. private employers picked up in February, according to a private-sector report on Wednesday, reinforcing hopes that Friday's government payrolls report will confirm a steadily healing labor market.