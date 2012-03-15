ADR REPORT-Asian, European firms rise on economy, dollar dip

NEW YORK, March 15 Asian and European
companies led U.S.-listed foreign shares higher on Thursday on
improved U.S. growth prospects and a slide in the U.S. dollar.
Japan's Nikkei average and a gauge of European shares closed
at near 8-month highs.
Gains were underpinned by U.S. economic data showing the
number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a
four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the
Northeast picked up.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts rose 0.6 percent. In comparison,
the S&P 500 index added 0.45 percent.
The U.S. dollar pulled back from recent highs versus the yen
and euro, attracting buyers of greenback-denominated equities
and supporting a second day of gains in three for ADRs.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
closed up 0.35 percent.
Among top advancers, Siemens added 3.4 percent to
$103.01 and Transocean rose 5.3 percent to $56.20.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 0.8 percent led by gains in Japanese exporters. Overnight
in Tokyo, the Nikkei average rallied for a third straight
session.
ADRs of Canon rose 3.3 percent to $47.08 and Honda
Motor added 2.4 percent to $39.07.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
edged up 0.1 percent as encouraging U.S. data supported Mexican
shares. Brazilian stocks slipped as the central bank signaled
interest rates may not fall as low as expected.
America Movil added 1.1 percent to $23.71 while
Petrobras fell 1.6 percent to $27.90.