ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise broadly after data

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies posted their best day in three weeks on Monday, with
global investors pouring into equities to start the second
quarter after upbeat economic data.
Shares of companies based in Europe led gains, despite data
that showed manufacturing strengthened in the United States and
China in March while the euro zone contracted for the eighth
straight month.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.5
percent higher - its best performance in three weeks.
U.S.-traded shares of France's Total were among the
session's leaders, up 2.4 percent at $52.36 even as it battles
to stem a gas leak in a North Sea well.
The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of
European countries rose 1.49 percent and the broader
BNY Mellon ADR index added 1.36 percent.
By comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index added
0.75 percent.
Overnight in Japan, the Nikkei closed 0.26 percent
higher after losing 1.7 percent in the previous three sessions.
Japanese ADRs added 1.24 percent in New York on
Monday, leading the 1.21 percent advance in Asian ADRs
Hong Kong shares kicked off the second quarter with a
fourth-straight losing session while mainland Chinese markets
are shut for a three-day public holiday and will reopen on
Thursday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 1.06 percent.
Brazil's Vale was among the top gainers, up 2.6
percent at $23.93.
ADRs of Argentina's YPF tumbled 15.5 percent to
$24.01, a three-year low, after a local Argentine newspaper
reported the government decided to take control of the energy
company. Markets in Buenos Aires were closed for a holiday.