ADR REPORT-Equities struggle as Fed support seen waning

NEW YORK, April 4 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies tumbled on Wednesday alongside global equity markets a
day after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting dented
hopes for another round of asset purchases from the U.S. central
bank.
Further sapping appetite for equities, soaring Spanish
government bond yields spread concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis is resurfacing.
Strength in the U.S. labor market alongside
higher-than-expected inflation have made it less likely that the
Fed will need to embark on more bond buying, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said on Wednesday.
Shares in major markets rallied in the first quarter, partly
on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was being controlled and on
expectations central banks would continue or step up aggressive
monetary policy in order to boost growth.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 2.1 percent while MSCI's main global shares index
lost 1.8 percent.
A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on foreign shares, as
overseas buyers find greenback-denominated ADRs more costly.
Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei average fell the
most in five months.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped 2
percent, with Japanese ADRs down 2.6 percent.
U.S.-traded shares of Toyota Motor lost 3.2 percent
to $83.48 and Panasonic fell 4.8 percent to $8.61.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 2.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 2 percent after a disappointing auction
of Spanish debt.
Spain's Telefonica dropped 2.2 percent to $15.69.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 2 percent.
Even as Brazilian ADRs fell 2.4 percent, Embraer
, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, jumped
4 percent to $33.38 after President Dilma Rousseff announced a
new package of tax cuts and subsidized loans to boost Brazilian
manufacturers.