ADR REPORT-Shares of Spain's Santander fall to 3-year low

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S.-traded shares of Spanish
bank Santander fell to their lowest level since the financial
crisis on Tuesday as fears grow about Spain's ability to pay its
debts in the face of rising bond yields.
Shares of Santander, once prized for its aggressive
overseas expansion, slid 7 percent to $6.51, according to
Reuters data. The shares hit their lowest level since 2009.
Renewed pressure in Europe's debt markets - principally
Spain's - has fueled concerns that the euro zone debt crisis
could be about to flare up again. Spanish bond yields jumped
across maturities, and the country's central bank warned that
Spain's lenders may need more capital to weather a recession.
Adding to the weakness, shares of Japan's Sony Corp
slumped 9.2 percent to $18.24 after it said it will post a
record annual net loss of $6.4 billion, double an earlier
forecast. The company has been hit by weak demand for its
televisions and overtaken by more innovative rivals. The
forecast result for the fiscal year ended March 31 marks a
fourth straight year of losses.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depository receipts
fell 2 percent. That compared with a fall of 1.7
percent in the S&P 500. All three major U.S. indexes fell
through support at their 50-day moving averages.
European banks were weak across the board. Dutch lender ING
fell 5 percent to $7, while Deutsche Bank fell
3.3 percent to $43.50. The BNY Mellon index of leading European
ADRs fell 2.3 percent.