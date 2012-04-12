ADR REPORT-Chinese shares post best day in 3 months

NEW YORK, April 12 Chinese shares traded in New York posted their best day in more than three months on Thursday as bank lending expanded in China and talk of an improved outlook for Chinese growth circulated among traders.

Chatter that Chinese data overnight will show a greater growth in gross domestic product than has been forecast countered concerns about a slowdown in global growth and gave investors a reason to bid up stocks still facing their worst week this year.

China bank lending for March was stronger than forecast, at 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) compared with the anticipated 800 billion yuan. That was a sign of traction in China's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost the economy.

Chinese shares as measured by the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts jumped 2.4 percent, their best daily gain since Jan. 3 and above the overall ADR market, which rose 1.7 percent.

David Lutz, a trader at Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore, said talk that Chinese first-quarter GDP will be better than expected had been building in trader circles throughout the morning.

"Chatter is going around China GDP (overnight) will touch 9 percent versus (an expected) 8.4 percent," he said in emailed comments. The data is due out overnight when U.S. markets are closed.

Big Chinese gainers included the search engine operator Baidu Inc, up 3.5 percent to $151.32, and China Life , the insurance company, up 3.3 percent to $39.83.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.5 percent.

The new-found hopes about China follow a groundswell of pessimism after the Chinese government cut its annual growth forecast to 7.5 percent from 8 percent in March, an eight-year low. The Shanghai Composite index had fallen 8 percent from a peak in March.

Mining companies were also beneficiaries of hopes of better-than-expected demand in the world's second-largest economy. Shares of BHP Billiton rose 3.6 percent to $71.81. Vale, the Brazilian miner, rose 6.4 percent to $23.85.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added 1.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 2.6 percent, helped by the raw materials sector.