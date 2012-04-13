ADR REPORT-Indian shares post worst day in 8 months on Infosys

NEW YORK, April 13 Indian shares traded in the
United States posted their worst decline in eight months on
Friday as Infosys nose-dived after a disappointing
revenue outlook cast a long shadow over the broader view for
corporate profits.
The forecast from India's No. 2 software services exporter
was due to an uncertain global economy and ties into renewed
worries about euro zone stability and the growth outlook for the
global economy in general.
The results come as India's economic growth likely slowed to
a three-year low of 6.9 percent after the central bank hiked
rates to cool inflation. Headline inflation data for March is
due on Monday. The RBI is expected to cut interest rates on
Tuesday for the first time in three years..
The BNY Mellon index of leading Indian American depository
receipts fell 6.5 percent, its steepest daily drop since
lat August. The BNY Mellon market-wide ADR index fell
1.8 percent while the S&P 500 dropped 1.3 percent.
Weaker-than-expected growth in China and surging yields on
government debt in Spain weighed on the overall market.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500
basis points for the first time, while data showed China's
economy growth slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter.
Chinese shares held up relatively well after the local
market rose as investors took the weaker growth data as a sign
that the Chinese authorities may ease monetary conditions. The
BNY index of Chinese ADRs fell 0.8 percent.
Banks led European shares lower. The BNY Mellon index of
leading European ADRs fell 2.1 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 1.6
percent.
Spain's Banco Santander fell 4.5 percent to $6.40,
its lowest level since 2009.