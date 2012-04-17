ADR REPORT-ADRS rise, led by European banks

BRIEF-Sivers IMA enters partnership with Integrated Device Technology
* Enters into partnership with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. to provide a mmWave V-band solution for infrastructure applications
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven higher by gains in European banks after a well-received Spanish debt auction.
Spanish bond yields eased following the better-than-expected bill sale, while shares of Spain's Banco Santander gained 1.9 percent to $6.55 in New York and shares of Barclays jumped 3.9 percent to $14.09.
Shares of Deutsche Bank advanced 4.3 percent to $46.31.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2 percent higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6 percent.
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.