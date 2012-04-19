ADR REPORT-ADRs fall; Nokia, Spanish debt auction raise worries

| NEW YORK, April 19
companies slipped on Thursday as weak results from Nokia
underscored worries about the profit picture.
Nokia shed 3.8 percent to $3.82 after it reported a
bigger-than-expected loss and ditching its sales chief. The
company promised more substantial cost cuts as well.
Results of a Spanish debt auction added to worries that
Spain could be the next European country in need of a financial
rescue plan. U.S.-listed shares of Spain's Banco Santander
dropped 3.8 percent to $6.10 while shares of Germany's
Deutsche Bank fell 2.6 percent to $44.27.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
declined 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index fell 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
declined 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares slipped 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1
percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
shed 0.5 percent.