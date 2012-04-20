ADR REPORT-European banks lead ADR gains

BRIEF-Husky Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.67 per share
* Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Friday, led by gains in European banks following upbeat German business sentiment and UK retail sales data.
Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 2.5 percent to $45.36 in New York, while shares of Banco Santander were up 2.8 percent at $6.27. Shares of Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya gained 3.6 percent to $6.70
Data showed German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the sixth month in a row in April. Also, British retail sales rose the most in more than a year in March.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.63 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 0.12 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.01 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.9 percent.
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
* Anticipate capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $75-$85 million during 2017, inclusive of work being completed at Roxboro