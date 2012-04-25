ADR REPORT-Earnings lift foreign shares for second day

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose o n W ednesday as blowout results from Apple lifted sentiment and shifted focus to strong corporate earnings world wide.

Shares of Apple Inc, the largest publicly traded company by market capitalization, jumped 8.9 percent to $610 after hitting a session high at $618. Late on Tuesday, Apple's earnings trounced analyst's expectations.

Spain's BBVA said in a presentation that it had to set aside about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in provisions against Spanish property assets. The presentation accompanied first-quarter results, where net profit fell 13 percent. U.S.-traded shares of Spain's No. 2 bank still rose 2.8 percent to $6.93.

The International Monetary Fund said Spain's largest banks are sufficiently capitalized and profitable enough to withstand a decline in economic conditions.

Shares of Brazilian companies capped overall gains as Itaú Unibanco tumbled after executives said Brazil's biggest private-sector lender will set aside more money this year to cover growing losses related to overdue loans.

New York-traded shares of the Sao Paulo-based bank dropped 5.7 percent to $15.77, leading declines in the BNY Brazilian ADR index, which fell 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.64 percent, while in comparison the S&P 500 index jumped 1.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.8 percent with financial stocks among the top performers.

Deutsche Bank ADRs added 3.1 percent to $45.47 and ING gained 2.6 percent to $7.16.

Credit Suisse, down 3.9 percent at $25.19, was among the few decliners after its first-quarter net profit shrank, as a 1.5 billion Swiss franc loss on its own debt ate into profits.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6 percent.

Singapore's Avago Technologies, up 7 percent to $34.98, was one of the top performers in the region after the company reauthorized the repurchase of up to 15 million shares.