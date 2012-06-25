ADR REPORT-Petrobras slide shows emerging markets fatigue

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S.-traded shares of Brazil's
Petrobras fell to their lowest level in 3-1/2 years on
Monday on concerns about production levels and costs, and as
investors shun riskier emerging markets in light of Europe's
debt crisis and slowing global growth.
The American Depositary Receipts of the state-controlled oil
company plunged 9 percent to $17.84, their worst daily loss
since August, after its chief executive pointed to missed
production targets and spiraling costs at the former
investor-darling.
The slump in Petrobras share price - it is down over 44
percent since early February - highlights the growing lack of
tolerance that investors have for opaque strategies in less
predictable jurisdictions.
The concerns over Petrobras come as money has poured out of
emerging equity markets this year. The BRIC countries - Brazil,
Russia, India and China, touted as growth champions - have
recorded sharp declines. This is especially true in Brazil and
Russia, where stocks have experienced bear market slides of more
than 20 percent.
Chinese stocks posted their worst one-day loss in three
weeks on Monday, a move that was subsequently mirrored in the
shares of many Chinese companies traded in New York. Baidu, the
Chinese Internet search engine, fell 3.1 percent to $111.02.
Reflecting concerns about other merging markets, Goldman
Sachs said recent depreciation in spot prices of the Chinese
yuan currency is leading to speculation of currency flight from
China, a factor that could exacerbate asset-price declines.
"Questions about potential FX outflows from China have been
a feature in client conversations for many months, with fears
that a deterioration in China's macro environment, uncertainty
into the transition of power later this year, will cause
significant outflows," Goldman said in a research note.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
slumped 2.1 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500
index lost 1.6 percent.
Europe has re-emerged as a focus of investors' concerns. The
debt crisis in Europe could further hurt a slowing global
economy. Austerity measures pushed by Germany have Greece mired
in a long recession. Investors worry Spain could follow Greece
as Madrid's borrowing costs remain stubbornly high.
The BNY Mellon indexes of Brazilian and Russian shares
traded in New York showed they far underperformed the broader
market. The index of Brazilian shares lost 3.4 percent,
while the index of Russian shares slid 2.7 percent.