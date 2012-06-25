ADR REPORT-Petrobras slide shows emerging markets fatigue

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S.-traded shares of Brazil's Petrobras fell to their lowest level in 3-1/2 years on Monday on concerns about production levels and costs, and as investors shun riskier emerging markets in light of Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth.

The American Depositary Receipts of the state-controlled oil company plunged 9 percent to $17.84, their worst daily loss since August, after its chief executive pointed to missed production targets and spiraling costs at the former investor-darling.

The slump in Petrobras share price - it is down over 44 percent since early February - highlights the growing lack of tolerance that investors have for opaque strategies in less predictable jurisdictions.

The concerns over Petrobras come as money has poured out of emerging equity markets this year. The BRIC countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China, touted as growth champions - have recorded sharp declines. This is especially true in Brazil and Russia, where stocks have experienced bear market slides of more than 20 percent.

Chinese stocks posted their worst one-day loss in three weeks on Monday, a move that was subsequently mirrored in the shares of many Chinese companies traded in New York. Baidu, the Chinese Internet search engine, fell 3.1 percent to $111.02.

Reflecting concerns about other merging markets, Goldman Sachs said recent depreciation in spot prices of the Chinese yuan currency is leading to speculation of currency flight from China, a factor that could exacerbate asset-price declines.

"Questions about potential FX outflows from China have been a feature in client conversations for many months, with fears that a deterioration in China's macro environment, uncertainty into the transition of power later this year, will cause significant outflows," Goldman said in a research note.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts slumped 2.1 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1.6 percent.

Europe has re-emerged as a focus of investors' concerns. The debt crisis in Europe could further hurt a slowing global economy. Austerity measures pushed by Germany have Greece mired in a long recession. Investors worry Spain could follow Greece as Madrid's borrowing costs remain stubbornly high.

The BNY Mellon indexes of Brazilian and Russian shares traded in New York showed they far underperformed the broader market. The index of Brazilian shares lost 3.4 percent, while the index of Russian shares slid 2.7 percent.