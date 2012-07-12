ADR REPORT-Shares tumble 1 pct on macro concerns

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies tumbled 1 percent on Thursday as global macroeconomic concerns again took the forefront, sending cyclical sectors lower.

A rally on Wednesday proved short lived, and the BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts is down for five of the last six sessions. It fell 1.5 percent on Thursday while the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.

Bank and energy shares were among the biggest decliners of the day ahead of a read on Chinese gross domestic product that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.

In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday dashed hopes for additional stimulus when it indicated it was open to the idea of a third round of quantitative easing but that conditions might need to worsen first.

Bank stocks were down across the globe. Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.9 percent to $4.69 while Deutsche Bank sank 2.6 percent to $31.85 and Credit Suisse slid 1.9 percent to $17.35.

Energy shares were pressured alongside a 0.8 percent drop in crude oil prices. The fear of weaker growth ahead is causing many investors to scale down their demand outlook.

China's Cnooc Ltd fell 3 percent to $191.97 and Petroleo Brasil was off 0.7 percent at $18.57. Mining giant Rio Tinto plunged 3.5 percent to $45.33.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs sank 1.2 percent while an index of Asian shares dropped 2.4 percent. Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a month as banking stocks fell ahead of the GDP figure.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.1 percent higher.

In company news, India's Infosys plunged 12 percent to $38.50 after cutting its sales outlook, citing global economic uncertainty.

On the upside, Germany's SAP AG rose 3.2 percent to $58.54 after reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations.