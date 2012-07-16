ADR REPORT-Foreign shares led lower by Chinese companies

NEW YORK, July 16 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday as investors fretted about the profit
outlook for large-cap Chinese companies amid slowing growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian American depositary
receipts lost 0.7 percent. China's large-cap share index
closed at its lowest in six months, while the Shanghai Composite
index finished at its lowest in more than three years,
hit by a slew of profit warnings.
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs fell 0.4
percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost
0.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of China Petroleum lost 1.2
percent to $86.81 and Baidu Inc shares were off 1.5
percent at $108.09.
However, other Asian stock markets extended a rally on
Monday.
Traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
semiannual testimony to U.S. congressional committees on the
economy set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slipped 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 0.8 percent.