ADR REPORT-Shares edge higher in strong week

NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday, closing out a strong week of gains.
Trading action was muted, with support on expectations that
stimulus from central banks would be forthcoming but few
catalysts to push shares solidly in either direction.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
rose 0.3 percent. For the week, it is up 6 percent in
the best weekly performance since June. The S&P 500 rose
0.2 percent on Friday in a sixth straight day of gains.
Rises were slight across regions, with the BNY Mellon index
of leading European ADRs up 0.3 percent and Asian
shares up 0.2 percent.
Banking and energy shares were higher on expectations for
stimulus, which will likely lift these because they are tied to
the pace of economic growth.
The European Central Bank is expected to act soon, though
not before September, to lower punishing borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy as a way to stabilize the euro zone's economy.
Barclays Plc rose 2.8 percent to $11.52 while HSBC
Holding rose 0.5 percent to $44.50. BHP Billiton
rose 0.8 percent to $62.59.
Among the most active ADRs, Nokia Corp slumped 5.8
percent to $2.76. Earlier, Finnish IT services provider Digia
Oyj said it would pay about $4.92 million to Nokia
for its Qt software business in a deal unveiled earlier this
week.
Chinese outsourcing company VanceInfo Technologies Inc
dropped 11 percent to $8.85 after it reported
second-quarter revenue below expectations and said it would
merge with smaller rival HiSoft Technology. HiSoft
shares fell 3.8 percent to $11.43.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.8 percent, lifted by petrochemical company Braskem S.A.
, which surged 3.6 percent to $14.18.