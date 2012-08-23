ADR REPORT-ADRs decline, led by over 1 pct drop in LatAm shares

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies eased on Thursday, led by a more than 1 percent
decline in Latin American ADRs as weak Chinese data weighed on
Brazilian shares.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.4 percent, compared with the BNY Mellon index of leading
American depositary receipts, which was down 0.6
percent. Brazil's Bovespa equity index was down 1.5
percent.
Among the biggest ADR decliners was Brazilian miner Vale
, down 3.6 percent at $17.22 in New York. China is
Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a big buyer of Latin American
commodities.
Data showed China's manufacturing sector was continuing to
contract as the country's factories struggle with falling demand
from debt-ridden Europe.
Among other decliners was Brazilian oil company Petrobras
, down 1.8 percent at $21.72. Also, shares of Banco
Bradesco were down 1.6 percent at $16.83.
A decline in oil prices also weighed on energy company
shares. Shares of PetroChina were down 1.1 percent at
$122.87 and shares of BP Plc were down 0.8 percent at
$42.29. Shares of France's Total were down 1.6 percent
at $49.27.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. October crude
fell 99 cents, or 1.02 percent, to settle at $96.27 a
barrel,
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.4 percent, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
was down 0.7 percent.