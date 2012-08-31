ADR REPORT-European companies lift foreign shares

NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies ended higher on Friday, led by gains in European
stocks on hopes of further action from the European Central Bank
to fight the region's debt crisis.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said ECB bond
purchases in the sovereign debt market must be subject to strict
conditionality, adding that in his view this meant a program
with the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout funds.
Further boosting the sentiment, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke left the carrot of further stimulus measures dangling.
Investors' expectations of imminent stimulus had dimmed somewhat
heading into the symposium in Jackson Hole at which Bernanke
said the Fed was ready to provide more stimulus if needed, but
gave no signal it was imminent.
The speech coincided with data showing U.S. consumer
sentiment hit a three-month high in August and separate reports
on the manufacturing sector painted a mixed picture.
The European Central Bank has a policy meeting on Sept. 6
and a German constitutional court will rule on the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may affect the ECB's
bond-buying plans.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.8 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank
rose 4.6 percent to $35.42.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs edged up
0.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs rose 0.5 percent.