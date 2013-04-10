ADR REPORT-ADRs jump 1.4 pct; European banks among best gainers

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies jumped 1.4 percent on Wednesday in a broad rally, as Chinese import data helped the outlook for the global economy.

Shares of European banks were among the best performers, with Deutsche Bank up 3.3 percent at $42.23 in New York. Barclays rose 4.1 percent at $18.37, while ING gained 4.1 percent at $7.81.

Asian shares also performed well. Among U.S.-listed Chinese shares, Baidu shot up 6.1 percent to $90.07, and shares of China Life Insurance Co were up 4.1 percent at $40.72. China's data showed imports of key commodities rebounded in March, signaling rising domestic demand to drive the world's second-largest economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index ended up 1.2 percent after hitting a record intraday high.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 1.9 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.8 percent.