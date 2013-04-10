ADR REPORT-ADRs jump 1.4 pct; European banks among best gainers

| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies jumped 1.4 percent on Wednesday in a broad
rally, as Chinese import data helped the outlook for the global
economy.
Shares of European banks were among the best performers,
with Deutsche Bank up 3.3 percent at $42.23 in New York.
Barclays rose 4.1 percent at $18.37, while ING
gained 4.1 percent at $7.81.
Asian shares also performed well. Among U.S.-listed Chinese
shares, Baidu shot up 6.1 percent to $90.07, and shares
of China Life Insurance Co were up 4.1 percent at
$40.72. China's data showed imports of key commodities rebounded
in March, signaling rising domestic demand to drive the world's
second-largest economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index ended up 1.2 percent after hitting a record
intraday high.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
1.9 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was up 0.8 percent.