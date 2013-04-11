ADR REPORT-Japanese ADRs lead gains as yen weakens further

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies climbed on Thursday, led by gains in Japanese ADRs as the dollar rose to a four-year high against the yen.
Shares of Japanese exporters jumped, including Toyota Motor , which rose 4.1 percent to $113.28 in New York. Shares of Honda Motor gained 2.6 percent to $39.97, and shares of Canon climbed 3.4 percent to $37.48.
The dollar has gained sharply against the yen since the Bank of Japan pledged last week to inject about $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy to fight deflation.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.3 percent, outperforming the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts, which gained 0.7 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.7 percent.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.