ADR REPORT-Gold, energy shares drop with commodities prices

| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell on Friday as shares of gold and other
miners dropped along with metals prices.
Energy company shares also declined as oil prices fell. U.S.
crude oil fell 2.4 percent to end at $91.29 a barrel.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton declined 1.5
percent to $69.07 in New York, while shares of South Africa's
AngloGold Ashanti fell 5.5 percent to $20.42 and shares
of Gold Fields dropped 6 percent to $6.79.
Shares of Brazil's Petrobras were down 1.3 percent
at $16.59, while shares of PetroChina were down 1.1
percent at $126.85.
U.S. gold futures hit their lowest since July 2011, with
gold for June delivery falling as low as $1,481.30 an
ounce. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,406.50, down from Thursday's close of $7,610 a
tonne.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
ended down 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index slipped 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.9 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1
percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was down 0.6 percent.