ADR REPORT-Gold, energy shares fall as commodities slump

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dropped on Monday, with materials and energy stocks leading the way lower as metals and commodities prices fell steeply.
U.S. crude futures slid 3 percent in midday New York trading while gold slumped 7.2 percent, building on a drop of more than 5 percent in Friday's session.
The drop marked the biggest one-day loss for gold in over 30 years, and came amid a worsening global economic outlook. Crude oil tumbled after weak economic data from China stoked worries of slower growth.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton dropped 5.24 percent to $65.45 in New York, while shares of South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti fell 6.9 percent to $19.02 and Gold Fields dropped 4.7 percent to $6.47. Barrick Gold plunged nearly 11 percent to $20.21.
Among energy companies, Brazil's Petrobras fell 3.3 percent to $16.04 while PetroChina lost 3.3 percent to $122.70. China Petroleum was off 3.1 percent at $122.95.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 1.4 percent, while the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 1.1 percent, with European shares down 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 2.3 percent, pressured by the Petrobras losses.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.