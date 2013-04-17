ADR REPORT-Foreign shares tumble as commods slide, dollar jumps

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies tumbled on Wednesday, with commodity-related companies taking the hardest hit as basic materials prices continued to slide.
Brent and U.S. crude prices fell more than 2 percent, and an index of U.S.-traded European oil and gas companies slid 2.3 percent.
Commodity-heavy markets fell sharply, with American depositary receipts of Brazilian companies down 2.8 percent. ADRs of Petrobras fell 3.6 percent to $15.47 and those of Vale were down 1.9 percent at $15.85
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs dropped 1.9 percent, while the S&P 500 index was down 1.3 percent.
ADRs were further pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar. The dollar index rose 1.1 percent, on track for its largest daily percentage gain in more than nine months.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dropped 2.1 percent. ADRs of BHP Billiton plc fell 4.8 percent to $54.18.
Bucking the trend, GlaxoSmithKline ADRs rose 1.3 percent to $50 after an advisory panel to the U.S. regulators recommended the approval of an experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage made by Glaxo and Theravance Inc .
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.3 percent, while Japanese ADRs shed 0.5 percent as some exporters posted small gains on the back of a weaker yen.
ADRs of Canon rose 2.7 percent.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.