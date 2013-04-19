ADR REPORT-Shares rise on bargain hunting after recent falls

NEW YORK, April 19 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday, rebounding after a week of sharp losses as investors bought beaten-down stocks.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.6 percent, but it is down 2.3 percent for the week, its worst week since September. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent on Friday, lifted by some strong results from the tech sector, including Microsoft Corp and Google .

Shares have been pressured this week by growing concerns about the pace of global economic growth. A massive selloff in commodity and gold prices further weighed on sentiment, hitting energy and material companies' shares.

Those shares rebounded on Friday, with Chinese oil firm CNOOC Ltd up 1.9 percent at $175.53, and China Petroleum up 1.1 percent at $108.50. Still, even with the day's gains, both stocks are down more than 3.5 percent for the week.

Blue-chip stocks were strong around the world. Sony Corp rose 2.3 percent to $16.55 while Barclays Plc gained 0.9 percent to $17.49.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.3 percent while the bank's Asian ADR index shot up 0.8 percent. Its index of Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6 percent.

Among the most-active ADRs, India's Wipro Ltd fell 5 percent to $8.06 after the company gave a sales outlook that was weaker than expected. Wipro is India's third-largest software services provider. The U.S.-listed shares of SAP AG slid 3.6 percent to $75.38 after the German business software company reported disappointing first-quarter results.

In contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co climbed 4.5 percent to $18.74 after the world's biggest contract chipmaker gave a revenue outlook that suggested strong demand for mobile-related chips.