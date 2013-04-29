ADR REPORT-ADRs climb as new Italian leader calls for growth

NEW YORK, April 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Monday, boosted by the formation of a Italian government whose leader called for a greater emphasis on policies to promote growth over budget austerity measures.

New Prime Minister Enrico Letta was sworn in Sunday to lead the euro zone's third-largest economy at a time when recession is hobbling the 17-nation union and investors fear a global slowdown.

Italy's new government was welcomed by markets where the country's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest level since October 2010.

U.S.-listed shares of Telecom Italia rose 4.2 percent to $8.37 while oil and gas company Eni SpA advanced 1.6 percent to $47.60. Milan's FTSE MIB index rose 2.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 1.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs climbed 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs advanced percent 0.9 percent. China Life Insurance rose 2 percent to $40.96 in New York trade.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday and China will be closed until Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.7 percent. Petrobras jumped 6.3 percent to $19.17 after Brazil's state-run oil company released first-quarter profit that was down from the prior year but topped analysts' expectations.