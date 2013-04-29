ADR REPORT-ADRs climb as new Italian leader calls for growth

| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Monday, boosted by the formation of a Italian
government whose leader called for a greater emphasis on
policies to promote growth over budget austerity measures.
New Prime Minister Enrico Letta was sworn in Sunday to lead
the euro zone's third-largest economy at a time when recession
is hobbling the 17-nation union and investors fear a global
slowdown.
Italy's new government was welcomed by markets where the
country's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest
level since October 2010.
U.S.-listed shares of Telecom Italia rose 4.2 percent
to $8.37 while oil and gas company Eni SpA advanced 1.6
percent to $47.60. Milan's FTSE MIB index rose 2.2
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 1.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
advanced 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
climbed 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs advanced
percent 0.9 percent. China Life Insurance rose 2 percent
to $40.96 in New York trade.
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday and China will be
closed until Thursday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was up 0.7 percent. Petrobras jumped 6.3 percent to
$19.17 after Brazil's state-run oil company released
first-quarter profit that was down from the prior year but
topped analysts' expectations.