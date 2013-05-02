ADR REPORT-ECB rate cut, jobless claims data lift ADRs

NEW YORK May 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday, buoyed by an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank and a sharp decline in U.S. weekly unemployment benefits claims.

The European Central Bank reduced its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, its first cut in 10 months and an all-time low, and kept alive the possibility of further action in an effort to stimulate the euro zone economy.

While the rate cut was widely expected, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates, which would force banks in the region to pay to deposit money at the central bank, providing an impetus to lend money.

Also supporting stocks was data that showed weekly initial jobless claims fell to the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-09 recession, easing concerns about the U.S. economy after recent weak data.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 0.9 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi advanced 3.7 percent to $54.82 after the drugmaker reported first-quarter earnings and said it expected a return to growth in the second half of the year.

Shire PLC said sales of its Fabry's disease treatment, which competes with Sanofi's Genzyme, fell 15 percent. Shire's shares fell 5.7 percent to $88.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gained 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained 0.73 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.65 percent.