ADR REPORT-Commodity-related stocks lead foreign shares higher

NEW YORK May 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday boosted by a robust U.S. jobs data that spurred on investors already heartened by global central banks' easy monetary policy that has supported equities over other assets.

European commodity-related stocks like energy and mining were the top performers, rallying after the closely watched U.S. jobs data showed that April non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000, compared with the forecast of 145,000.

U.S.-listed shares of BH Billiton PLC rose 3.6 percent to $57.56 and Arcelormittal gained 2.4 percent to $12.65. U.S.-traded shares of France's Total were up 1.7 percent at $50.36.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank met expectations with a cut to its benchmark interest rate. That followed Wednesday's statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would continue its bond buying scheme to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and would step up purchases if needed.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 1.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added 1.1 percent. In Europe, shares ended at their highest close since June 2008.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained 1 percent. In Asia, commodity-related stocks were also the top gainers. U.S.-listed share of POSCO rose 2 percent at $72.64.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 1.4 percent.